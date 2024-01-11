Tanker in Gulf of Oman boarded by men in military uniforms in apparent seizure in Mideast waters
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker that was once at the center of a crisis between Iran and the United States has been boarded by “unauthorized” men in military uniforms in the Gulf of Oman. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, said the incident began early on Thursday morning in the waters between Oman and Iran, in an area transited by ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.K. military-run group described receiving a report from the ship’s security manager of hearing “unknown voices over the phone” alongside with the ship’s captain. It said that further efforts to contact the ship have failed.