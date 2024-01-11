Trial of woman charged with covering up killing of mother of 5 begins in Connecticut
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
The trial of a woman charged in the 2019 killing of a mother-of-five has begun in a Connecticut courtroom. A six-person jury began hearing the case against Michelle Troconis in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes in connection with the killing of Jennifer Dulos. She denies allegations that she helped her boyfriend, Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos, try to cover up the killing. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder but died by suicide in early 2020. A police officer testified Thursday that he found what appeared to be blood in Jennifer Dulos’ garage.