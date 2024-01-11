Turkish police arrest 70 suspects with ties to the Islamic State group in raids across the country

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have detained 70 suspects with ties to the militant Islamic State group in raids this week across the country. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday on social media that large amounts of money, digital material and receipts for hawala banking transactions were also discovered in the raids. Hawala is an informal money transfer system that is traditionally used in some parts of the Muslim world. A video accompanying the Turkish minister’s post showed vehicles sweeping out of police stations and armed officers in military gear raiding addresses, followed by searches and arrests.

