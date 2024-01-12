A Florida hotel cancels a Muslim conference, citing security concerns after receiving protest calls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida Marriott Hotel canceled a Muslim group’s conference at the last minute after a protest group claimed the coalition was promoting Hamas, terrorism and antisemitism. The South Florida Muslim Federation says it was told by the hotel that its conference was being canceled because of security concerns. The Marriott Coral Springs Hotel and Convention Center allegedly received 100 calls demanding it bar the group. This weekend’s conference was expected to draw more than a thousand people. Federation President Samir Kakli says the group had already hired police officers and security guards and offered to hire more but was rebuffed by Marriott. The hotel did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.