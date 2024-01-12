A Proud Boys member who wielded an axe handle during the Capitol riot gets over 4 years in prison

A jailed member of the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Court records show that U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Kansas native William Chrestman on Friday to four years and seven months in prison. Chrestman brandished an axe handle and threated police after leading other Proud Boys members to the perimeter of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He pleaded guilty in October to two felonies. Chrestman gets credit for the nearly three years he already has served in custody since his arrest.

