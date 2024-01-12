Blinken meets Chinese and Japanese diplomats, seeks stability as Taiwan voters head to the polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with a senior Chinese diplomat as the Biden administration seeks to mitigate tensions over Taiwan as the island holds its presidential election. Blinken sat down Friday with Liu Jianchao, the Chinese Communist Party’s international minister. Hours later, he met with Yoko Kamikawa, the foreign minister of Japan, one of the United States’ strongest allies in Asia. Liu’s meeting with Blinken was part of a U.S. trip that took the veteran Chinese diplomat to New York earlier this week when he said Beijing is serious about the U.S. statements not to support Taiwan’s independence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.