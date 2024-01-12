Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most popular royal figures, has married his fiancee in an elaborate 10-day ceremony. The 32-year-old prince was once dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors. He married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, who is the granddaughter of the Brunei sultan’s special advisor. A solemnization ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday. Mateen is the fourth son of one of the world’s richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

