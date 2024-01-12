Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico take aim at gun violence, panhandling, retail crime and hazing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is advocating for a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime. At a news conference Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to expand gun rights. The announcement puts public safety at the forefront of a 30-day legislative session that starts Tuesday. Gun control proposals include a ban on guns at public parks and playgrounds with felony penalties for violations, along with expanded wait times on gun purchases, restrictions on assault-style weapons, and raising the age minimum to 21 on purchase of semiautomatic rifles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.