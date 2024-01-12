Federal jury finds Puerto Rico ex-legislator Charbonier guilty on corruption charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A well-known former legislator in Puerto Rico who is popular with conservatives has been found guilty of federal charges related to corruption. María Milagros “Tata” Charbonier was indicted in 2020 on charges including conspiracy and money laundering involving federally funded programs. She also was charged with obstruction of justice, with federal authorities accusing her of destroying data on her mobile phone. The U.S. Department of Justice accused her of running a scheme in which she inflated her assistant’s salary and kept some of the money. Charbonier’s attorney said he would appeal.

