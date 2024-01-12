Gucci’s new creative director plunges into menswear with slightly shimmery, subversive classics

MILAN (AP) — Hot off the Taylor Swift’s red-carpet triumph for Gucci in glittering green, the Italian brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno plunged into his menswear debut on the first day of Milan Fashion Week with somewhat shimmery, slightly subversive classics. De Sarno’s second runway collection since being named creative director a year ago continued to shift and clarify Gucci codes, with several looks purposefully mirroring his September womenswear debut: a deep, blood red leather jacket over bare legs exuded passion, while a zipped navy jacket with jeans spoke to the brand’s urban cool. Front-row guests included actor Elliot Page, and Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.