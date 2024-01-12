Judge orders Indiana to strike Ukrainian provision from humanitarian parole driver’s license law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against an Indiana law that allows people in the state on humanitarian parole to obtain a driver’s license but only if they’re from Ukraine. In her order issued Thursday, the judge granted the request of a group of plaintiffs from Haiti who’ve argued the law is discriminatory and have sued the state’s Commissioner of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The judge is striking the provision of state law that specifies the Ukrainian origin of possible beneficiaries. It’s unclear if the state will appeal the decision.

