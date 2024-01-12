Michigan to pay $1.75 million to innocent man after 35 years in prison

The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $1.75 million to an innocent man who spent 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of sexual assault. Louis Wright was released in November after authorities said DNA tests ruled him out as the perpetrator. The attack on an 11-year-old girl in the small Michigan town of Albion happened in 1988. The Cooley Law School Innocence Project says there was no signed confession and the victim was never asked to identify Wright. Michigan makes people exonerated based on new evidence eligible for $50,000 for each year spent in prison. The deal was approved by a judge Wednesday.

