Mississippi officials say water in state capital is safe one day after E. coli scare
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Health Department says Jackson’s water is safe to consume. That Friday announcement came one day after health officials told residents in the state’s capital that dangerous bacteria could be in their tap water. Mississippi health officials lifted their health advisory after a new round of test results did not find E. coli in Jackson’s supply. The announcement reverses the department’s Thursday instructions for Jackson residents to boil their water before consuming it. The move comes hours after Ted Henifin, Jackson’s interim water manager, said repeat samples taken from the city’s water system tested negative for E. coli.