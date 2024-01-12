Missouri’s professional sports teams launch petition drive to put sports betting on November ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s professional sports teams have started gathering initiative petition signatures to put the legalization of sports betting on the November ballot. The petition drive announced Friday comes after sports betting bills have repeatedly stalled in the state Senate. Missouri is one of a dozen states where sports betting remains illegal more than five years after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to adopt it. Records show that the online sports betting sites DraftKings and FanDuel already have put a combined $500,000 into the campaign for the ballot initiative.

