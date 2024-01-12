Polls open as Taiwan voters choose next president, weighing China’s threat and island’s stability

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The polls have opened in Taiwan as the island’s voters choose a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of relations with China over the next four years. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide strip of water between the Chinese mainland and the self-governed island, which is claimed by China as its own. China’s military threats could sway some voters against independence-leaning candidates, but the U.S. has pledged support for whichever government emerges. Apart from China tensions, the election largely hinges on domestic issues, such as a slowed economy, housing affordability, a yawning gap between rich and poor, and unemployment.

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and SIMINA MISTREANU Associated Press

