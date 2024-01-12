Russia says defense industry worker arrested for providing information to Poland

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s domestic security agency says it arrested a Russian citizen for allegedly providing information to Poland about Moscow’s defense industry production. The Federal Security Service, the FSB, said in a statement on Friday that the person arrested is an employee of a “high-security enterprise” in the Penza region. That’s about 600 kilometers — or 370 miles — southeast of Moscow. The statement said the suspect had provided information to Poland’s special services about the company’s defense orders in exchange for assistance in obtaining permanent residence abroad. There was no immediate comment from Poland on the claim.

