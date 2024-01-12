Scientists explain why the record-shattering 2023 heat has them on edge. Warming may be worsening

The latest calculations from several science agencies showing Earth obliterated global heat records last year may seem scary. But scientists worry that what’s behind those numbers could be even worse. The Associated Press asked more than three dozen scientists what these smashed records mean. Most said they fear acceleration of climate change that is already at the threshold that nations had hoped to keep within to avoid the worst consequences. But some said the evidence so far supports only a steady and long-predicted increase that by itself is bad enough.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.