Washington’s Kalen DeBoer signs deal to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, AP source says

Alabama wasted little time in finding Nick Saban’s successor, hiring Kalen DeBoer away from national runner-up Washington. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says DeBoer has signed a deal to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because neither school had announced DeBoer’s decision. ESPN first reported the agreement between DeBoer and Alabama. The 49-year-old DeBoer is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season. He’ll be tasked with maintaining the standard set by Saban, who won six national titles in 17 seasons.

