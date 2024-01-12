Wisconsin’s embattled elections leader is legally holding the position, judge rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the state’s top elections official is legally holding her position and that the commission that appoints her is under no obligation to name a new leader. The ruling Friday from Dane County Circuit Judge Ann Peacock hands yet another defeat to Republicans who have tried to oust Meagan Wolfe from her position. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked in June on a vote to reappoint Wolfe, setting off a series of attempts to remove her by lawmakers. The judge said Friday her ruling will provide stability in the state’s elections and protect against future unsupported removal attempts.

