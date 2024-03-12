4 million people face ‘acute food insecurity’ in troubled Haiti, says UN food agency official

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. food agency’s director in Haiti says that 4 million people face “acute food insecurity” and one million of them are one step away from famine. Jean-Martin Bauer told a virtual press conference that he’s “ringing the alarm bell” because the recent increase in gang violence has made a very bad situation even worse and displaced an additional 15,000 people — just over the first weekend in March in the capital, Port-au-Prince. That brings the total number of displaced people in Haiti to over 360,000, he said, and the U.N. says half of them are children.

