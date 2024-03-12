Riverside County Board of Supervisors passes two resolutions to save cat lives

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors passed two resolutions that would aim to save 5,000 more cats in 2024 and decrease shelter intakes. These resolutions are major steps that will bring the county closer to achieving no-kill status for cats in Riverside County.

These resolutions will implement several steps that include:

Increase Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return (TNVR)

No longer impounding community cats

Expand foster care for kittens

Manage admissions of cats with shelter's capability

The We Are 90, local initiative of The Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization supports these steps that the county is implementing in order to attain a 90% save rate.

Holly Sizemore, Chief Mission Officer, Best Friends Animal Society says “By adopting these resolutions, Riverside County Animal Services can save cats in the community through a robust foster and adoption program, working with cat rescue groups, Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return program, Shelter Neuter Vaccinate Return program, and through a strategic managed intake model to accept only cats in need into the shelter system.”

According to data from Best Friends, in 2023 more than 11,000 cats went into Riverside county shelters with a 49% of being killed.