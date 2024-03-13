Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a nonbinary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office. A summary autopsy report released on Wednesday has determined that Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system. Police in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso have said in a statement there were “many indications” that the 16-year-old’s death was a suicide, but Lt. Nick Boatman did not elaborate.

