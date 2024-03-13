Falling rocks in Australian gold mine kill 1 miner and severely injure another while 29 reach safety

SYDNEY (AP) — Rescuers say falling rocks inside a gold mine in Australia killed one worker and left another with life-threatening injuries. Another 29 workers inside the mine when the collapse happened Wednesday took refuge in a safety pod and later returned to the surface. It happened almost 2 miles underground in the Ballarat Gold Mine, northwest of Melbourne. The mine has been shut down, and Victoria state police said Thursday the collapse will be investigated. The union representing the miners said the two men were using a drilling technique that was new to the site and were on unsupported ground. The mine’s owner said it was working closely with emergency authorities and safety regulators.

