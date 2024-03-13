South Dakota prosecutors to seek death penalty for man charged with killing deputy during a pursuit

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a Sioux Falls man charged in the death of a deputy who was struck while putting out spikes during a police chase. Joseph Gene Hoek pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated eluding Wednesday in the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Ken Prorok, who died during the Feb. 2 pursuit. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said he decided to seek the death penalty after reviewing the case and meeting with the victim’s family. Hoek’s attorneys said they plan to seek a mental health evaluation of their client and will consider entering a plea of insanity to the charges.

