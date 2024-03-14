In Mexico, a once glittering lake is being sucked dry by development, drought and lawlessness

VALLE DE BRAVO, Mexico (AP) — Once a glittering weekend getaway for wealthy residents of Mexico City, Valle de Bravo has been reduced to a shrinking muddy puddle by a combination of drought, water transfers to the capital, bad planning and lawlessness. Valle, as the reservoir has been known since the 1940s, is being drained by Mexico City’s refusal to fix broken pipes that waste much of its water, along with the unrestrained construction of private dams and holding ponds by suspiciously wealthy and powerful newcomers. In a country where the government appears not to listen and gang violence is common, residents and activists can only watch their beloved lake disappear.

