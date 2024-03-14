Local American Idol contestant Abi Carter to perform at send-off concert in Indio

The city of Indio will host a special send-off concert in honor of Abi Carter before she heads off to compete in American Idol.

The free concert, which Carter will perform at, is scheduled to held on Saturday, March 23 in downtown Indio (Towne Street and Bliss Avenue).

City officials said the concert will not only serve as a celebration of Abi’s remarkable talent but also as a fundraising effort to assist her on her journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition merchandise and an exclusive VIP event will be held at Little Street Music Hall at 82707 Miles Avenue before the concert.

A limited quantity of VIP event tickets are available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abi-carter-send-off-concert-vip-meet-and-greet-tickets-863109001257?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The highlight of the evening will be the debut performance of Abi's first single, a momentous occasion that showcases her extraordinary musical abilities. The public can pre-save her single, which will be released on March 29, 2024, by visiting bit.ly/abicarter.

"We are incredibly proud of Abi's accomplishments and thrilled to show our unwavering support as she represents the City of Indio on the national stage," said Mayor Lupe Ramos Amith. "This send off concert is not only a celebration of Abi's talent but also a testament to the spirit of community and camaraderie that defines our city. We invite everyone to come together to uplift and champion one of our own."

The send-off concert for Abi Carter promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with music, food trucks, and community spirit. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert.