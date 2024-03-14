Macron again declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine, but says they’re not needed now

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning Western powers not to show any weakness to Russia as he reiterates his position that sending Western troops into Ukraine should not be ruled out. But he also says that today’s situation doesn’t require that. In an interview on French national television Thursday, Macron was asked about the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which he publicly raised last month in comments that prompted pushback from other European leaders. Macron said that “we’re not in that situation today,” but added that “all these options are possible.” Macron said “Today, to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak.”

