The United States has its first large offshore wind farm, with more to come

America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms. Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource built a 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind east of Montauk Point, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be on Long Island Thursday to announce that the turbines are delivering clean power to the local electric grid. It’s a turning point for the industry, but what’s next? Experts say the nation needs a major buildout of this type of clean electricity to address climate change. The Biden administration has approved six commercial-scale offshore wind energy projects.

