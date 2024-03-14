Yemen’s Houthis reported to have a hypersonic missile, possibly raising stakes in Red Sea crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal. That’s according to a Russian state media report Thursday. That potentially raises the stakes in their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways amid Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The claim was reported by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. It cited an unidentified official but provided no evidence for the claim. Moscow has maintained an aggressively counter-Western foreign policy amid its grinding war on Ukraine. However, the Houthis have for weeks hinted about “surprises” coming onto the battlefield to counter the United States and its allies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.