24 drivers cited during Sheriff Department’s distracted driving operation in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department cited 24 drivers today in La Quinta for violating the hands-free cell phone law.

"Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,'' Deputy Timothy Garfin said in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted the enforcement operation throughout Friday, and by 4 p.m., 24 drivers were cited, according to Sgt. Mark Chlarson.

The law says that drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or similar device while driving. Drivers who violate the law two times within 36 months of being convicted of the same offense will have a point added to their driver's record.

Authorities recommend drivers who need to make an important call or perform other activity on their cell phone pull over to a safe parking spot. They also recommend that people silence their phone or put it somewhere unreachable before driving.

"A driver's focus should be on the road, not their phone,'' Deputy Frank Mendoza said in a statement. "That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road."

The California Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the enforcement program through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.