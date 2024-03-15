Coachella approves new ordinance to regulate street food vending

After a long year of debate, the city of Coachella has established an ordinance to regulate street food vending.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez says the measures are fair and favorable.

Hernandez says that the new ordinance was created with the point of view of activists who defend street vending.

This March 29, new rules come in for those who sell food on the streets of Coachella.

“We know that many of the street vendors are just establishing themselves without any permits and were almost putting themselves in the middle of the street,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says it is a public health and safety issue.

“Because it's not just the vendors, but it's the families and children who go and eat in those places,” Hernandez said.

To begin, all those interested in selling food will have to have the corresponding permits.

These include a license to operate a business, permits from the health department, and a type of insurance that protects the company.

“It's very important that everyone is doing business in a way that is appropriate for anyone doing business at Coachella,” Hernandez said.

The new rules also place restrictions on the hours and locations where they can operate.

For example, they cannot remain open after 11 p.m., vendors parked in a location cannot have tables or chairs, and they cannot serve food where it puts pedestrians or traffic at risk.

Street vendors who operate without a valid permit could face fines.

“They will be given a warning, they will be told that you have the opportunity to fix the situation and that will last and the third phase is the fines,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez adds that the city is holding a seminar to educate and support these entrepreneurs with their businesses and permits.

“It's not right that someone can just come and sell, but get sick or settle in a place where they get hit by a car, what are we going to say,” Hernandez said.

The next meeting to learn more about the ordinance and how to apply for a permit will be held at the Coachella Library on March 28 at 4 p.m.