Donald Trump wanted trial delays, and he’s getting them. Hush-money case is latest to be put off
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Delays in Donald Trump’s criminal cases are increasing the possibility Americans will be deep into the presidential election season before they know whether or not he has been convicted of any wrongdoing. The former president’s Washington D.C. election interference case is on hold until the Supreme Court decides his immunity claims. His Florida classified documents trial is also likely to be put off. And his Georgia election subversion trial hasn’t been scheduled. Now, his New York hush-money criminal trial is in scheduling limbo, pushed off at least until mid-April. The issue: Last-minute evidence dumps from a 2018 federal investigation into the same issues.