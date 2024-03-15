German, French and Polish leaders meet to discuss support for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany, France and Poland plan to meet in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine. They are seeking to send a signal of unity and solidarity as Kyiv grapples with a shortage of military resources and Russia votes in an election all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s reign. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a summit on Friday of the so-called “Weimar Triangle” of the three major European powers, a format that they are trying to revitalize after relations were strained under Poland’s previous nationalist government.

