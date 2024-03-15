German greenhouse gas emissions dropped sharply last year, raising hopes of meeting 2030 target

BERLIN (AP) — Official data shows Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by one-tenth last year as renewable energy grew in importance, the use of coal and gas diminished and economic pressures weighed on businesses and consumers. The country’s vice chancellor, who is also the economy and climate minister, said on Friday that Europe’s biggest economy is on course to meet its target for 2030 of cutting emissions by 65%, compared with 1990. Germany aims to cut its emissions to net zero by 2045 and is working to ramp up the use of solar and wind power and other renewable sources.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.