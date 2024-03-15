Honda and Nissan agree to work together in developing electric vehicles and intelligent technology
By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Honda have announced they will work together in developing electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology, sectors where Japanese automakers have fallen behind. The chief executives of Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. appeared together at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday to announce that Japan’s second and third biggest automakers will look into areas with a potential for collaboration. Both sides said the details of the non-binding agreement are still being worked out. The executives said the companies will develop core technologies together, but their products will remain different. Japanese automakers have fallen behind rivals such as Tesla and BYD in developing EVs, partly because they have historically been so successful with combustion engine vehicles.