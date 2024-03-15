Husband of slain pregnant Amish woman testifies his young children told him of the killing

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The criminal homicide case against a truck driver accused of killing a pregnant Amish woman is headed to county court for trial. During testimony at a preliminary hearing on Friday, Andy Byler said his two young children told him that his wife Rebekah Byler had been killed in their Spartansburg home. After a five-hour hearing, a judge ruled investigators have sufficient evidence against 52-year-old Shawn Cranston to continue the case. Cranston is a truck driver who lives several miles from the murder scene. A state trooper testified that Rebekah Byler was shot in the head and suffered shop wounds to her neck.

By JESSIE WARDARSKI and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

