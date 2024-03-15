New York City won’t offer ‘right to shelter’ to some immigrants in deal with homeless advocates
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Some homeless adult immigrants in New York City will no longer be offered shelter after their first 30 days in the city under an agreement between the mayor and city human rights advocates. The compromise announced Friday stems from Mayor Eric Adams’ request to waive a decades-old consent decree requiring the city to provide shelter for anyone who needs it. The Legal Aid Society says it agreed to the compromise allowing the city to evict many single adult migrants after 30 days. Adams says the city hasn’t been able to keep up with an unprecedented demand for emergency housing. Over 183,000 immigrants have come into the city’s care at some point since 2022.