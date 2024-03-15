The Hur interview transcript offers a window into the life of ‘frustrated architect’ Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s sprawling home outside downtown Wilmington, Delaware, has a special place in his heart. Some might call it an obsession. When he met special prosecutor Robert Hur to talk about the sensitive documents he’d improperly kept after his vice presidency, Biden offered a confession. Three times over the five-plus hours, Biden told Hur he is a “frustrated architect.” He allowed that his wife, Jill, once offered to send him to architecture school if he’d only stop running for the Senate. It was not to be. But he still seems to have architectural design in his blood. He’s mused privately about redesigning elements of that home after his presidency.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.