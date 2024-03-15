Top Senegal opposition leader vows to help win March 24 election, speaking out after prison release

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top opposition leader is vowing to help his team win thes March 24 presidential election even though he is barred from the ballot. Ousmane Sonko jump into the campaign Friday in his first public address since being freed from prison a day earlier. Sonko’s release late Thursday triggered a mix of jubilation and political uncertainty on the streets of the capital, Dakar. The charismatic former tax collector and mayor of the southern city of Ziguinchor is seen as as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s governing party. Sonko has fought a prolonged legal battle to run for president in the upcoming election, but has been barred from running.

By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

