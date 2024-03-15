What to know about the Maine mass shooting commission report
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — An independent commission has been reviewing the events leading up to Maine’s deadliest mass shooting. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. The main takeaways from the report released Friday are that law enforcement should have seized Card’s guns and taken him into protective custody weeks before the shooting. The Associated Press offers a deeper look at what the commission found, as well as some of the reactions.