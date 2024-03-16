7 soldiers killed in a suicide truck bombing and shootout in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden truck into a military post in northwest Pakistan. At least seven soldiers were killed in the bombing and ensuing shootout. In a statement, it said the attack happened on Saturday in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. It said troops responded to the attack and killed six more attackers. A newly formed militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. North Waziristan long had served as a base for Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups until the army claimed a few years back that it cleared the region of insurgents.

