David Breashears, mountaineer and filmmaker who co-produced Mount Everest documentary, dies at 68

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (AP) — A mountaineer, author and filmmaker who co-directed and co-produced a 1998 IMAX documentary about climbing Mount Everest has died. His business manager says David Breashears died Thursday at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts. He was 68. His family said in a statement that he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest five times, including an ascent with the IMAX camera in 1996. In 2007, he founded GlacierWorks, a nonprofit organization that highlights changes to Himalayan glaciers. Business manager Ellen Golbranson said Breashears was found unresponsive in his home. She says he died of natural causes but that the exact cause of death has not been determined.

