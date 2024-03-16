Hunger soars and aid dwindles as gangs in Haiti suffocate the country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — About 1.4 million Haitians are on the verge of famine and more than 4 million require food aid. Sometimes people are eating only once a day or not at all. Officials are trying to rush food, water and medical supplies to makeshift shelters and other places as gang violence suffocates lives across Port-au-Prince and beyond. Many people are trapped in their homes. Only a handful of aid organizations have been able to restart operations since Feb. 29. That’s when gangs began attacking key state institutions and burned police stations. They also stormed the country’s two main prisons and freed more than 4,000 inmates. They’ve also been firing at the main international airport which remains closed.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

