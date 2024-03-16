Israel strikes several sites in Syria, wounding a soldier, Syrian military says

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say Israeli airstrikes have hit several sites in southern Syria wounding a soldier. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the strikes Friday represented the 24th time Israel has struck inside Syria since the beginning of 2024. They have killed 43 fighters with various groups — including Hezbollah and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard — and nine civilians. There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them. The strikes have escalated over the past five months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.

