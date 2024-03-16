Latvia starts criminal proceedings against an EU Parliament lawmaker suspected of spying for Russia

HELSINKI (AP) — Media reports in Latvia say that the country’s state security service has started criminal proceedings against an European Parliament lawmaker and a citizen of the Baltic country who is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence and security services. Latvian media outlets reported Saturday that Latvian security service has been investigating the activities of 73-year-old Tatjana Ždanoka and her alleged Russia ties over the past several weeks. Reports published in January by Russian, Nordic and Baltic news sites said that she has been an agent for the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB since at least 2004. The security service couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Ždanoka has denied all the allegations against her.

