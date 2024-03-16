New Dodger Ohtani says Seoul MLB games will be ‘great memories’ for him and wife
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says the upcoming Major League Baseball opener with the San Diego Padres in Seoul will be “great memories” for him and his wife. The 29-year-old player spoke to media at a packed press conference room a day after he arrived here with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player. The Dodgers-Padres games on March 20-21 will be Ohtani’s debut with the Dodgers.