New Dodger Ohtani says Seoul MLB games will be ‘great memories’ for him and wife

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says the upcoming Major League Baseball opener with the San Diego Padres in Seoul will be “great memories” for him and his wife. The 29-year-old player spoke to media at a packed press conference room a day after he arrived here with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player. The Dodgers-Padres games on March 20-21 will be Ohtani’s debut with the Dodgers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.