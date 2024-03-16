New Hampshire diner fight leads to charges against former police officer, allegations of racism
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A late-night fight at a New Hampshire diner has led to an assault charge against a former police officer and arrest warrants for two others. The New Hampshire State Police say in a news release that former Portsmouth police officer Aaron Goodwin has been charged with simple assault following the fight on Nov. 22. They say he turned himself in on Friday. Seacoastonline reports that the victim alleges it was a racist attack. Goodwin denied that, telling the news outlet that he was acting in defense of his sister-in-law. Portsmouth is a New Hampshire city located on Maine’s southernmost border.