Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling kills 2 in a border city and drones target an oil refinery
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian regional governor says two people have been killed in Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. Three others were wounded. Also on Saturday, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery belonging to Russian oil giant Rosneft in the Samara region, the regional governor said. He added that an attack on another refinery was thwarted. No casualties were reported. The attacks come a day after a Russian assault on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed at least 20 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised a “just response” to the attack.