A highway crash in southern Afghanistan kills 21 people and injures 38

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A highway crash in southern Afghanistan has left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured. The crash occurred Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand province on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces. A provincial traffic official said a motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road. An investigation into the accident was underway. Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries. Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

