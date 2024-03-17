Cockney Rebel singer Steve Harley, who had a hit with ‘Make Me Smile,’ dies at 73

LONDON (AP) — British musician Steve Harley, whose band Cockney Rebel had a huge hit with the song “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me),” has died. He was 73. Harley’s family said Sunday he had “passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.” Harley said late last year he was being treated for “a nasty cancer.” Released in 1975, “Make Me Smile” topped the U.K. singles chart. It went on to be covered scores of times and was used on countless soundtracks. Harley also sang the title song of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera” alongside Sarah Brightman in 1986. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children, Kerr and Greta and four grandchildren.

